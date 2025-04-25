Northland Capmk Issues Positive Estimate for EE Earnings

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Excelerate Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.