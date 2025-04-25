Northrop Grumman (NOC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2025 – Northrop Grumman was given a new $525.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $557.00 to $540.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $583.00 to $571.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $545.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $580.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $521.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $424.00.

3/27/2025 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

3/7/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $547.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/26/2025 – Northrop Grumman had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $574.00 to $545.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $464.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245 shares in the company, valued at $112,883.75. This represents a 65.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

