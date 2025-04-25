Nucor (NUE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nucor (NYSE: NUE) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2025 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2025 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Nucor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2025 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Nucor was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2025 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.

3/11/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Nucor was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

Nucor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

