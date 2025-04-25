Nucor (NUE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nucor (NYSE: NUE) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/18/2025 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 4/16/2025 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/7/2025 – Nucor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 4/7/2025 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2025 – Nucor was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 3/24/2025 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.
  • 3/11/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2025 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2025 – Nucor was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

Nucor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

