Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 192,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMI opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

