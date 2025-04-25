NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 322.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,260 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NV5 Global by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in NV5 Global by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

