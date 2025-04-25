NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.3% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,278,000 after purchasing an additional 640,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $106.43 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.16.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

