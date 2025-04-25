Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,349,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,425 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Trading Up 1.7 %

OIS stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $218.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

