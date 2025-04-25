Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $472,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,520.48. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,192 shares of company stock worth $35,988,856. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $2,436,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

