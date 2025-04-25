Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $39.49. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 11,237 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of -0.22.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 2,506.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,785,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,554,000 after buying an additional 18,064,777 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 344,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 263,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 263,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

