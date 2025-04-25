OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $779,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $667,278,000 after buying an additional 640,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

