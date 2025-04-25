Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Price

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,222,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,056,000 after acquiring an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ingredion by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 842,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 89,335 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

