Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.20% of Option Care Health worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after buying an additional 8,400,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $60,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

