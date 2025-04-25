Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6,525,926.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,500,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,963 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

