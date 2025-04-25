Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as low as $15.23. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 1,044 shares trading hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $40,330.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,786.10. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Tascarella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,353. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,556 shares of company stock worth $128,803 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

