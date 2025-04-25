Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 726.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,865,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,999,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.