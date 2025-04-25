Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paymentus by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Paymentus by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paymentus news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of PAY stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

Paymentus Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

