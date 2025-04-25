PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of PDF Solutions worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDF Solutions news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian purchased 34,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,162,153.60. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.96 million, a PE ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.62. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

