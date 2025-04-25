Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.75. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,353,860.68. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,291 shares of company stock worth $8,289,469. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

