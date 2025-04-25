PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 597,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 46,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,804,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $9,910,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

