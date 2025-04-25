Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.37%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

