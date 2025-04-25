Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 309,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 580,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,473,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,465,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 221,259 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 688,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 103,246 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.