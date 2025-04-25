Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 309,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 580,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
