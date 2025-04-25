Piper Sandler Cuts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $100.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.74. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $823,232.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,627.28. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $369,450.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,987.07. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Impinj by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Impinj by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

