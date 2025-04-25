Piper Sandler Cuts Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $5.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.57. Neogen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Moylan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 35,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $171,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,717.86. This trade represents a 137.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 67,500 shares of company stock worth $331,525. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Neogen by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

