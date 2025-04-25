Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get NovoCure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.