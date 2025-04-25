Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNOW. Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Snowflake stock opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average is $155.28. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,342 shares of company stock worth $59,978,513. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 47.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 28.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

