Piper Sandler Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Price Target to $47.50

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $683.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $593,098.20. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $235,275. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

