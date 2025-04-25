Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,529.72. The trade was a 45.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,976,529 shares of company stock worth $19,832,809. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

