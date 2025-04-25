Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) versus Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Financial Comparison

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) and Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Potomac Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Potomac Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Northpointe Bancshares alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and Potomac Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northpointe Bancshares $187.14 million 2.25 N/A N/A N/A Potomac Bancshares $48.09 million 1.32 $6.80 million $1.64 9.33

Dividends

Potomac Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northpointe Bancshares.

Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Potomac Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Potomac Bancshares pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and Potomac Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northpointe Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Potomac Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northpointe Bancshares and Potomac Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northpointe Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Potomac Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northpointe Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northpointe Bancshares is more favorable than Potomac Bancshares.

Summary

Northpointe Bancshares beats Potomac Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Potomac Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company offers Card Pay, cash management, merchant, financial planning, trust and estate, investment management, wealth management, full-service brokerage, retirement and insurance planning and products, asset allocation and management, and college planning services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. Potomac Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Northpointe Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northpointe Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.