PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 529,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 267,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,659,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 75,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 203,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Up 5.2 %

PRAA stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.