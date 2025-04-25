Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.55 and traded as low as C$77.23. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$77.52, with a volume of 75,857 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

