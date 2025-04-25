Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Apple Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.42. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.15 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

