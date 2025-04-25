Promising Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – April 23rd

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that produce energy from renewable sources—such as wind, solar, or geothermal power—rather than fossil fuels. They typically benefit from environmental policies and growing consumer demand for sustainable energy, making them an appealing investment option for those looking to support a transition to a low-carbon economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. 841,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,871. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 294,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,158. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.26. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 27,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $125.65 million, a P/E ratio of 290.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 37,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,045. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 56,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

