ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,379,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

