PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $185.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PTC from $220.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. PTC has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PTC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

