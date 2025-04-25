Q1 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Issued By Cormark

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.09.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$15.64 and a 52-week high of C$25.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 32.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

