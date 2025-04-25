Q2 Earnings Estimate for Banner Issued By DA Davidson

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Trading Up 0.8 %

BANR opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.94. Banner has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

