Q2 Earnings Estimate for Dutch Bros Issued By William Blair

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

BROS opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 180.65, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

