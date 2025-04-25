Q2 Earnings Forecast for Brunswick Issued By Roth Capital

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%.
View Our Latest Analysis on BC
Brunswick Price Performance
BC opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $87.65.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick
In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 59.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.