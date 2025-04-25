Q2 Earnings Forecast for Medpace Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.30.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $302.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.64 and its 200-day moving average is $332.04. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medpace by 34,497.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 241,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $78,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $69,859,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after acquiring an additional 133,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

