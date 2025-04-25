Q2 Earnings Forecast for PC Connection Issued By Sidoti Csr

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PC Connection in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.
PC Connection Stock Up 1.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.