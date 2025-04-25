Q2 Earnings Forecast for Progressive Issued By Roth Capital

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $265.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Progressive has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.15.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,250. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total value of $1,305,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,922.70. The trade was a 23.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $11,786,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,566,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 99.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

