Q2 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Issued By William Blair

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $145.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

NYSE SHAK opened at $89.77 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

