Q2 EPS Estimate for Gildan Activewear Decreased by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.75.

TSE GIL opened at C$58.85 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$44.23 and a 52 week high of C$79.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total transaction of C$114,234.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.31, for a total value of C$310,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,789.94. This represents a 98.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,144 shares of company stock worth $8,568,586. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

