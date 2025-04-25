Q2 EPS Estimates for EPRT Lowered by Capital One Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPRT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

