Q3 Earnings Estimate for TTEC Issued By Barrington Research

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TTEC in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TTEC’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

TTEC Trading Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $567.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.73 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TTEC by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

