Q3 Earnings Estimate for Valvoline Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

