Q3 EPS Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Lifted by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion.
Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $175.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $178.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,802.19. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
