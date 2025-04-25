Q4 Earnings Estimate for Progressive Issued By Roth Capital

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.76.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $265.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.15. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $952,416.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,222.40. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $11,786,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,566,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 99.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

