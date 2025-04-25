Q4 Earnings Forecast for Portillo’s Issued By William Blair

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Portillo's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on PTLO. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Portillo’s Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $792.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,291,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after buying an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.