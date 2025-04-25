Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) Head to Head Analysis

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Range Resources 17.63% 13.69% 7.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Range Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Range Resources $2.35 billion 3.48 $871.14 million $1.10 30.79

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pengrowth Energy and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources 1 12 7 1 2.38

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Range Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Range Resources beats Pengrowth Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

